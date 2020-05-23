Water interruption slated for Lower Ramsbury May 26th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 22, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Water Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a water interruption at Lower Ramsbury on May 26, 2020.

The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise the general public of a water interruption on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Lower Ramsbury between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. This is to facilitate repairs on the 4″ water mains in the area.

The Nevis Water Department would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused.