Nevis water security maintained amid dry conditions

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Investments in water infrastructure have positioned Nevis to maintain a 24-hour water supply despite the prolonged dry conditions affecting the island.

Speaking at his September 29 press conference, Premier Mark Brantley said Nevis is currently producing approximately 2.3 million gallons of water per day, while daily consumption ranges between 1.5 million and 1.7 million gallons. He said the island also has storage capacity of about four million gallons.

“Those statistics really demonstrate the level of investment that has been made on the island of Nevis over the past decade in terms of water and water security.”

According to the Premier, the island’s approach to improving water security has involved upgrades to distribution, storage and production. He said the government replaced old cast-iron pipes with polyurethane pipes and increased pipe diameters in some areas to address low water pressure. The administration also invested in additional storage capacity before turning its attention to increasing water production.

Brantley said a high-yielding well at Hamilton that had previously been condemned because of high manganese levels was brought back into use following the construction of a water treatment facility. The treated water can now be used as part of the island’s water supply.

More wells are also being developed as the government prepares for geothermal exploration and future development on Nevis. Brantley said the government had set a target of producing an additional 1.5 million to two million gallons of water per day from new wells.

“The investment now will also mean that the people of Nevis will have water in abundance going forward,” he said.

Pipelines are currently being laid in the Maddens area to supply water to the planned geothermal site at Hamilton. Water from two recently successful wells at Maddens is expected to be connected to the existing distribution system, while additional lines are planned between Zetlands and Hamilton. Drilling is also continuing at Dacents, where officials believe there is potential for a high-yielding well.

Brantley said two wells drilled at Maddens are expected to produce more than 400,000 gallons of water per day combined.

The Premier also recalled his work as Minister of Foreign Affairs in securing two desalination plants from the United Arab Emirates, one for St. Kitts and one for Nevis. He said the Federation also entered into a new well-drilling programme after undertaking studies to identify potential sources of groundwater.

Brantley contrasted Nevis’ current water situation with conditions elsewhere in the region, while also pointing to improvements on St. Kitts. He referenced comments by Federal Minister of Energy Konris Maynard that 75 per cent of people on St. Kitts now have access to 24-hour water, compared with about 25 per cent when the Labour administration took office in 2022.

Brantley said Nevis, meanwhile, has maintained what he described as 100 per cent 24-hour water coverage despite the dry conditions experienced this year. He argued that the island’s current position was the result of long-term planning and investment rather than chance.

Asked whether the administration receives enough credit for the island’s water situation, Brantley said the achievement was often overlooked because residents tend to take a reliable water supply for granted.

“If you turn on the tap and there’s water there, you take it for granted,” he said.

Brantley also praised the officials responsible for water management, including current Minister Spencer Brand and former Minister Carlisle Liburd, saying successive administrations had contributed to improvements in the island’s water infrastructure. He said the government’s approach has focused on increasing supply, expanding storage and improving distribution as Nevis prepares for further development.