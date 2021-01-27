CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Women on Nevis aged 16- to 30-years old are being urged to take advantage of free pap smear screening on Saturday, January 26, according to Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration.

The annual initiative is directed to stem the incidence of cervical cancer on Nevis.

“In bringing awareness to cervical cancer, the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs is again embarking on the free pap smear screening,” said Mrs. Brandy-Williams. “This will be done this week on Saturday, January 30 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. at all the health centres on Nevis.

“I want to appeal to all women to go and get your free pap smear done,” she said. “The focus this year is in the age group 16- to 30-years of age. This group is the most sexually-active age group. We encourage as many women as possible to have their pap’s done.”

Mrs. Brandy-Williams urged managers of large institutions with a high number of women employed to encourage them to get their pap smears done.

She underscored the fact that cervical cancer can be prevented, but women must check themselves regularly for the prevalence of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The HPV is the most common sexually-transmitted infection, some types of which can lead to genital warts cancer.

“I am urging as many women as possible to come out on Saturday, get their free Pap’s done,” said Mrs. Brandy-Williams. “Those women who are going to their private doctors, I am happy that you are doing so but this is for those busy women during the week who do not have the time. So come on out on Saturday and get your free pap smear done.”

The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs has been offering the free Pap smear screening events for the five years.