NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS ( , 2022) — The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is gradually meeting the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Joyce Moven, Coordinator of the Sustainable Development Unit in the Ministry of Social Development, said although it has not been brought to the public’s attention Nevis has been working towards attaining most of the goals.

“Given that the goals are global in nature, having superseded the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs 2000-2015) many are achievable, and some countries have already achieved some of the targets.

“In Nevis, though, much is not vocalised about these goals, the Nevis Island Administration has been diligently working through the various ministries and departments to achieve the goals.

“In the area of Agriculture that aligns to Goal 2: Zero Hunger, the Agriculture Department has been engaged in practices that seek to provide food security and sustainable production. By incorporating innovation and using new technology such as the use of green houses to boost crop production, the department is not only addressing directly Goal 2 but also Goal 13 (Climate Action) and Goal 15 (Life on land),” she said.

In addition, the Ministries of Education, Health and Water Services have also been successful in their endeavour to meet some of the targets.

“For example, all children on Nevis have access to quality early childhood developmental care making them ready for their primary and secondary levels of education.

“In the meantime, there is a thrust towards the provision of more technical and vocational training for the more vulnerable children who may not have the academic capacities,” she noted.

However, the unit is committed through additional awareness and education to ensure that Nevis attains most if not all the targets by 2030.

“The Sustainable Development Unit is committed to providing the forum for bringing awareness of the goals. One such programme to be launched shortly, is ‘Sustainable Development Goals in Focus,’ where information will be shared on what is being done on Nevis to achieve the goals,” she said.

The coordinator said the Sustainable Development Unit in Nevis continues to work with the Ministry of Sustainable Development in St. Kitts, as the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is currently preparing its Voluntary National Review (VNR). In that regard they are seeking the help of relevant entities.

“This report, to be presented at the High Level Political Forum [HLPF] of the United Nations in , should reflect information and statistical data from both islands.

“This will be the first time the Federation will be presenting on its progress as well as challenges faced in seeking to attain the goals. The unit is seeking the assistance of the relevant entities by asking them to submit the requested information in a timely manner,” she said.

The 17 SDGs are: 1. No Poverty; 2. Zero Hunger; 3. Good Health and Well-Being; 4. Quality Education; 5. Gender Equality; 6. Clean Water and Sanitation; 7. Affordable and Clean Energy; 8. Decent Work and Economic Growth; 9. Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; 10. Reduced Inequalities; 11. Sustainable Cities and Communities; 12. Responsible Consumption and Production; 13. Climate Action; 14. Life below Water; 15. Life on Land; 16. Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions; and 17. Partnerships for the Goals.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015. It provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which are an urgent call for action by all countries – developed and developing – in a global partnership. They recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.