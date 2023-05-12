Nevis Youths Getting Skills to Become Prudent Financial Managers

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 11, 2023) — More than 30 young persons between the ages of 18 – 35 years on Nevis, were exposed to technics to better take care of their finances at the 2nd Annual Financial Management Workshop hosted by the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on May 10, 2023.

In remarks at the opening ceremony, Hon. Latoya Jones, Special Advisor to the Premier of Nevis on community matters explained what the workshop entailed.

“This years’ workshop is centered around financial planning and sustainability which includes a step to financial planning, budgeting, savings, debt management, and asset and wealth generation.

“The workshop will also include planning exercises and we will conclude with a discussion about changing our behaviour and mindset as it relates to our finances,” she said

Ms. Jones urged the participants to become financially prudent in their decision making.

“I implore you to be open minded and to be wise when making decisions especially financial decisions. Decisions made today will determine what our lives will be tomorrow.

“As young people, let us not become consumed with our thoughts about being young and free as this causes reckless behaviour. Let us instead plan, save and invest to create a better life for ourselves and our families,” she said.

Ms. Jones who coordinated the workshop, explained that the training was initiated and organised for the youths of Nevis in an effort to assist them in becoming financially responsible and prudent.

“Our youth will learn how to plan not only for today but for their future. It allows our youth to foster financial growth and development thus creating financially independent young men and women,” she said.

The facilitator for the 2023 workshop Mr. Laurie Lawrence, had served more than 20 years as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and possesses a wealth of knowledge in the area of finance Ms. Jones noted.

“He has served as Chairman of the Bank of Nevis for six years and as Financial Advisor to the Nevis Island Administration for six years. He advised on fiscal policies, write fiscal papers and speeches and assisted the Financial Services Marketing Department with the promotion of International Financial Services.

“Mr. Lawrence has served as director of several boards namely: St. Kitts and Nevis Development Bank, the Foundation for National Development Bank, and the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society. He also served as Treasurer of the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union, Deputy Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Financial Services Regulation Commission, and as Chairman of the Nevis Air and Sea Port Authority,” she stated.

Mr. Colin Dore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance in commending the organisers of the workshop, expressed satisfaction to be involved in the training session, particularly as it targeted the island’s youths.

“I am always happy to be a part of these sessions because I think that we have a duty and a responsibility to pass the message on to every generation of the need for fiscal responsibility and to be prudent in our spending…

“I bring you greetings from the Ministry of Finance because we feel at the Ministry of Finance, it is our responsibility to support ventures like these. We have to use every avenue possible to get the message out and the awareness, financial responsibility, and your ability to be good financial organisers,” he said.

Also present was Hon. Eric Evelyn, Deputy Premier of Nevis.