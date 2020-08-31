CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- Although the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) has come a long way since its formation 20 years ago, there is still much to be done in the rapidly changing power industry, according to General Manager Gilroy Pultie.

Twenty-five employees were honoured for their contribution to the company during the last 20 years. They are: Mrs. Ayshea Liburd; Ms. Anesther Hermon; Mrs. Curleane Liburd; Mrs. Merla Isles Barzey; Ms. Paulette Hanley; Mr. Allan Bailey; Mr. Allister Cornelius; Mr. Cecil Hendrickson; Mr. Earl Springette; Mr. Earl Jones; Mr. Euclid Jones; Mr. Edmonton Liburd; Mr. Geran Liburd; Mr. Ian Ward; Mr. Anthony Scarborough; Mr. Julian Richardson; Mr. Jervan Swanston; Mr. Keithroy Morton; Mr. Livingston Powell; Mr. Leon Jeffers; Mr. Oswald Browne; Mr. Samuel Williams; Mr. Spencer Powell; Mr. Sterling Heyliger; and Mr. Starett France.

Mr. Pultie spoke of the company’s strategy to keep powering Nevis into a sustainable and resilient future during NEVLEC’s 20th anniversary, awards and cocktail at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre on August 20. He demits office on September 1, after one-year tenure,

“We will continue to build some more flexibility into the grid and continue to reinforce it,” said Pultie. “We are considering a new diesel generator in the short-term, to replace the older ones for improved reliability and lowering our fuel bill. This is necessary even if we pursue geothermal energy. We will begin to deploy smart meters that we can read remotely. They will also provide us with information that will allow us to become more efficient and better serve our customers.

“We will begin to deploy more sophisticated protection equipment in the field, and switches that we can control remotely to improve reliability,” he said. “We will be enhancing our customer complaints management process and rolling out a service charter, and enhancing the level of integration of our systems to become more effective and efficient in serving our customers.”

Pultie acknowledged many factors contribute to being successful in business. He said having a sound strategy, a quality product or service, and efficient processes are all important. He said it falls to the people within the organization to actually execute on the strategies, plans, and processes to make a business successful.

Pultie praised the company’s past and present staff for what NEVLEC has grown into 20 years later.

“NEVLEC’s staff, some of whom have been with us from inception, and some who are no longer with us, have made NEVLEC what it is today,” said Pultie. “Because of our staff, NEVLEC was able to adapt and demonstrate resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Looking back it is remarkable how much we have achieved, including weathering two storms so far for this hurricane season,” explained Pultie. “Today is one of the most significant events in our week of activities to mark this momentous milestone ad that is to celebrate our most important asset, our people.

“We get used to improved conditions, goods, and services so quickly that sometimes we forget where we came from and the progress that has been made in such a short space of time,” concluded Pultie.