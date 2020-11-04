CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advises its customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder of a power outage planned for November 5.

Thursday November 05

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, from the Bypass Road to Cotton Ground Load Break Switch (LBS), that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade of the Cotton Ground Feeder from Dayton’s Gas Station to the entrance of the Engineering Department at the Four Seasons.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions.