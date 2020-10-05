CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advises its customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder of power outages planned for October 6 and 8, as they continue their upgrade programme.

October 6

On the Cotton Ground Feeder, from the Cotton Ground Police Station to Nelson Spring, there will be a power outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to upgrade High Voltage lines from Cotton Ground Load Break Switch to Nelson Spring, to upgrade the feeder.

October 8

On the Cotton Ground Feeder, from Jessups to Nelson Spring, there will be a power outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to upgrade High Voltage lines from Lowlands to the Cotton Ground Load Break Switch, to update the feeder.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions, and thank the public for their patience and cooperation.