CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) has announced there will be \a scheduled power outage for some customers on the Gingerland Feeder on November 19.

Thursday, November 19

NEVLEC customers on the Gingerland Feeder from Matte Bottom to White Hall will have a power outage on November 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The shutdown is to facilitate the relocation and upgrade of high voltage lines between the Butler’s Health Centre and the St. James’ Primary School.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.