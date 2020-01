The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advised residents of Beaumont to Montpelier via Cox Village and Lower Cole Hill of a planned power outage on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The interruption is to upgrade poles and lines in the Montpelier area and to facilitate a tree trimming exercise from Lower Cole Hill to the Botanical Gardens of Nevis.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to the interruption.