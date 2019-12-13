The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advised of a scheduled interruption to the Charlestown 1 Feeder from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 which will affect Pump Road from the Water Department — Jehovah Witness Church; Upper Government Road to below Alexandra Hospital and Sea Island Housing Developments in Stoney Grove.

This interruption is necessary to extend high voltage lines, and to install a switch from the top of Government Road through to Lower Government Road in the vicinity of Riviere House.

Upon completion, the Charlestown 1 Feeder re-routing exercise, which currently runs along the Island Main Road into Bath Village and on to Lower Government Road, will be completed from Pump Road through to New Cut via Marian Avenue and Government Road.

This upgrade is expected to significantly improve reliability to both the Charlestown 1 and 2 Feeders, one of NEVLEC’s strategic goals for 2019-20.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.