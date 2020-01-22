The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advised the public about planned power outages on Jan. 22-24.

There will be an interruption in the electricity supply on Wednesday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. affecting customers from Brick Kiln to Liburd Hill via Barnaby to allow NEVLEC to undertake pole and line maintenance and upgrades which will include the relocation of transformers on either side of St. James’ Anglican Church.

There will be an interruption in the electricity supply on Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon affecting customers from Spring Hill Road to Cottle Long Path via Oualie to allow NEVLEC to carry out tree trimming in the Jones Estate area in the vicinity of the Gin Trap and to install equipment that will help improve system efficiency and the quality of the supply to customers on the end of the Cotton Ground Feeder.

There will be an interruption in the electricity supply on Friday from 3-6 a.m. affecting customers in the Camps area to allow NEVLEC to install equipment that will help improve system efficiency and the quality of the supply to customers in Camps.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused during these interruptions.