The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advised of a planned power outage Wednesday on the Gingerland Feeder, in the upper Hamilton area, above Carino Hamilton Development from 9 a.m. to noon.

This interruption is to facilitate the trimming of high voltage lines in upper Hamilton.

NEVLEC also announced a planned outage on Thursday on the Gingerland Feeder from Morning Star to Golden Rick from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to facilitate the upgrade of High Voltage lines in the area of Brown Pasture/Cole Hill.

NEVLEC apologised to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions.