The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), announced a planned power outage for Wednesday, Feb. 5, for residents of Cotton Ground to Westbury via Cades Bay, including Jones Estate, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The interruption is up to facilitate the replacement of transformers in the Cades Bay area and tree trimming from Jones Estate to the lower end of Westbury Road.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.