The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advised customers Wednesday regarding scheduled power outages for Nov. 21 and 22.

A power outage is scheduled for Thursday to facilitate vegetation management on the lines.Rices, Matchman and areas in close proximity will be affected by the outage, slated for 9-11 a.m.

NEVLEC is also advising customers of a scheduled power outage for Friday. Rawlins Village and areas in close proximity will be affected. The outage, set for 9 a.m. to noon, is also to facilitate vegetation management on the lines.

Customers are asked to take every precaution to safeguard electrical equipment at all times of interruption and restoration to the electrical supply.

NEVLEC apologises any inconveniences caused by the outages and remind customers that in each case, service may be delayed later than the time specified.

For additional information, call NEVLEC’s Customer Service office at 469-7243, 469-7245 or 662-5799; or its Emergency Service at 469-9100 or 662-5811.