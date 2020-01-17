The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advised Friday of planned power outages on Jan. 18 and 19.

NEVLEC, with the assistance of WARTSILA, will undertake maintenance and upgrading of the control systems for its two WARTSILA engines over the coming weekend from 12 a.m. to noon both days.

As a need to reduce system load, the Transmission and Distribution Department will take the opportunity, over both days, to undertake major maintenance works to the Cotton Ground and Gingerland Feeders.

On Saturday, the Cotton Ground Feeder will be interrupted between the hours of 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., which will affect customers from Prospect to Liburd Hill via Cotton Ground.

On Sunday, the Gingerland Feeder will be interrupted between the hours of 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., which will affect customers from Prospect to Liburd Hill via Zion.

NEVLEC is asking that residents plan for the possibility of an interruption during the scheduled works and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.