CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited management has informed the public of the disconnection schedule for February 2021 will be as follows:

St. Paul’s area — Week of February 1, 2021;

St. John’s and St. George’s areas — Week of February 8, 2021; and

St. James’ and St Thomas’ areas — Week of February 15, 2021.

Please settle all arrears in full on or before the dates specified to avoid disconnection of service.

Please note that a $100.00 re-connection fee will be charged. Reconnection of service will be done within 24 hours of payment.