CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) has announced there will be scheduled power outages from November 11 to 12, weather permitting.

Wednesday November 11

NEVLEC advises customers in the Butlers/Maddens area, in close proximity to Madden’s Pumping Station, that there will be an outage on from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the transfer of LV lines and complete general maintenance on poles and lines.

Thursday November 12

NEVLEC advises customers on the Gingerland Feeder, from Matte Bottom to White Hall, that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the relocation and upgrade of High Voltage lines, between Butler’s Health Centre and St. James’ Primary School.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions.