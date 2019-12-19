The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) announced a planned interruption to the Charlestown 1 Feeder, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday which will affect Government Road; Grove Park Range to FLOW exchange to Marion Avenue and Upper Ramsbury.

This interruption is necessary to undertake the extension of high voltage lines from Alexandra Hospital entrance to FLOW exchange, and connect Marion Avenue and Upper Ramsbury, necessary to improve reliability to the Charlestown area and to customers supplied from the Cotton Ground Feeder up to Cotton Ground in the vicinity of Colquhoun’s Estate.

Upon completion, the Charlestown 1 Feeder, which currently runs along the Island Main Road into Bath Village and on to Lower Government Road, will be re-routed along Pump Road through to New Cut via Marion Avenue and Government Road. The Charlestown 2 Feeder, which currently ends in the vicinity of Horsfords Valu Mart, will be routed along the original route of the Charlestown 1 Feeder.

With strategically placed switches, NEVLEC will be able to quickly restore electricity from either Feeder by changing the configuration of the system and isolating the fault to a much smaller area than in the past.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.