NEVLEC Announces Planned Power Outage on November 15, 16

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — NEVLEC wishes to advise customers located in the Banyan area, that there will be an outage on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon. This outage is necessary to facilitate maintenance in the area.

Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later and restored earlier than the scheduled times outlined above.

NEVLEC wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this outage may cause and continues to encourage our customers to safeguard their equipment and appliances.

Webbes Ground Power Outage Wednesday

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers located in the Webbes Ground area, that there will be an outage on Wednesday, November 16th 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon. This outage is necessary to facilitate maintenance in the area.

For more information on this outage kindly contact our Emergency Department at (869) 662-5811 or (869) 469-9100.