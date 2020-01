The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) announced an interruption to the electricity supply on the Gingerland Feeder Sunday from 3-6 a.m. which will affect customers from Prospect to Liburd Hill.

The outage is to facilitate the replacement of a switch located at Taylor’s Pasture, and to complete tree trimming from Prospect to Central.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused to customers.