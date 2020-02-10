The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) announced two planned power outages for the week ending Feb. 14.

NEVLEC advised customers from Rawlins to Stoney Hill, including Hard Times, there will be an outage on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.to facilitate the relocation of High Voltage conductors in Hard Times and a transformer in Stoney Hill.

NEVLEC will also take the opportunity to complete tree-trimming in the area.

NEVLEC also advised customers from Eden Brown to Liburd Hill via Butlers there will be an outage on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. to facilitate maintenance work to the High Voltage lines in Maddens.

NEVLEC apologized to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions.