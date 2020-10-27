CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) has announced a power outage scheduled for Wednesday, October 28.

The Charlestown 1 Feeder from Prospect to Marion Avenue via Government Road, will be offline on Wednesday, October 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade and relocation of Four Seasons and Charlestown 1 High Voltage (HV) conductors along the Island Main Road, between Horsford’s and the roundabout by Delta Gas Station.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize to its customers for the short notice and any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.