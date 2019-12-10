The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) announced a planned power outage on Thursdayto the Charlestown 1 Feeder, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, which will affect the following areas:

Pump Road from Water Department — Jehovah Witness Church; Upper Government Road to below Alexander Hospital and Sea Island Housing Developments in Stoney Grove.

The interruption is necessary to undertake extending High Voltage lines from the top of Government Road through to Lower Government Road in the vicinity of Riviere House and to install a switch.Thework is part of the project to improve reliability to the Charlestown area and to customers supplied from the Cotton Ground Feeder up to Cotton Ground in the vicinity of Colquhouns Estate.

Upon completion, the Charlestown 1 Feeder, which currently runs along the Island Main Road into Bath and on to the Lower Government Road, will be re-routed along Pump Road through to New Cut via Marian Avenue and Government Road. The Charlestown 2 Feeder, which currently ends in the vicinity of Horsfords Valu Mart will be routed along the original route of the Charlestown 1 Feeder.

With switches placed at strategic locations, NEVLEC will be able to quickly restore electricity from either Feeder by changing the configuration of the system and isolating the fault to a much smaller area than in the past. This is expected to significantly improve reliability — one of NEVLEC’s strategic goals.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.