The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advises customers there will be an outage on March 2 from 9 a.m. to noon affecting Ramsbury in the area of Shiloh Baptist Church to facilitate maintenance work to poles and high voltage lines in the Ramsbury area.

NEVLEC also advised customers there will be an outage March 3 from 9 a.m. to noon in Bailey’s Yard and Montpelier Estate on the stretch of road leading to Lamper Hill to facilitate replacing an HV pole and transferring of high voltage lines in Bailey’s Yard.

NEVLEC apologized to its customers for the short notice and any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions.