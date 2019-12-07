The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) advised customers Friday of a scheduled interruption to the Charlestown 1 Feeder Sunday, Dec. 8.

The outage will affect the following areas:

Prospect to Charlestown via Upper Stoney Grove, 7-9 a.m.

School Road to Lower Ramsbury and Lower Stoney Grove to New Cut, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This interruption is necessary to undertake the following:

To upgrade the High Voltage lines and to install switches from the Jews Burying Ground, through to Lower Government Road including Lower Ramsbury by the Methodist Church.

To plant a High Voltage Pole and install a switch along School Road.

The work is part of NEVLEC’s plan to improve the reliability to the Charlestown area and will extend to Cotton Ground in the vicinity of Colquohoun’s Estate. NEVLEC said it will require additional outages in the coming weeks to complete the programme and that customers will be given ample notice as those interruptions are required.

Upon completion, the Charlestown 1 Feeder will be re-routed from the Rams Road to along Government Road and Marion Avenue, with the Charlestown 2 Feeder being extended from Hosford’s Valu Mart Complex via Rams into Charlestown.

The goal of the project is to significantly improve reliability — one of NEVLEC’s strategic goals — with the placement of switches to allow it to quickly restore electricity from either feeder and isolate faults to a smaller area than in the past.

Completion of the project is projected for the close of the year.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconveniences caused due to this and upcoming interruptions.