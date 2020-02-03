The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) released the following statement regarding its overhead power lines after an accident at Church Ground Jan. 29 where the hoist of a truck made contact with the overhead power lines as it was being raised and resulted in the truck operator receiving an electric shock.

The truck operator, who was standing beside the truck, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and is expected to recover.

In light of the accident, NEVLEC wishes to inform all truck operators and anyone working in the vicinity of overhead power lines to take every precaution necessary to avoid contact with its power lines to ensure the safety and well-being of all the residents of Nevis.

Some of these precautionary measures are: