CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is a scheduled from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) of planned power outages from March 7 to 11 to facilitate its maintenance programme:

Tuesday March 9

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Jessups, in the area of the Jessups New Testament Church and areas in close proximity that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to facilitate vegetation management.

Wednesday March 10

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers from Paradise to Fern Hill and areas in close proximity, that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to12:00 p.m. to facilitate High Voltage line maintenance.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Colquhoun, in the vicinity of the Cotton Ground Police Station, that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to facilitate upgrade of Low Voltage lines.

Thursday March 11

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers from Liburd Hill – Barnaby, that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to facilitate transfer of Low Voltage lines to new poles.