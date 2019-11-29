The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) announced the launch of the Cedric Armbrister Scholarship for Nevisians desirous of pursuing studies in electrical or mechanical engineering Friday.

There will be one scholarship every three years valued at US$10,000 per year and open to all Nevisians to pursue a degree in electrical or mechanical engineering at The University of the West Indies (UWI).

The purpose of the scholarship is to ensure Nevis has a cadre of qualified engineers who can contribute to the future development of the island by ensuring the adoption of evolving technology and best practice systems and processes.

Mr. Armbrister served the government and people of Nevis for over 33 years, and was involved in the development and oversight of many projects aimed at increasing the coverage, capacity and reliability of electricity in Nevis. He retired as engineer/manager of the Electricity Department of the Nevis Island Administration in 1996, returning to serve for a short time on the Board of NEVLEC.In acknowledgement of that service, NEVLEC has launched the Cedric Armbrister Scholarship.

Those seeking information on the scholarship are asked to contact the office of the General Manager at 469-7243/5.