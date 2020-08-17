CHARLESTOWN Nevis — The following is a list of power outages scheduled by the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) for the week commencing August 16 as part of the company’s ongoing thrust to provide resiliency, sustainability and flexibility to the NEVLEC grid.

August 18

NEVLEC advises customers on the Gingerland Feeder, in the area of Bailey’s Yard and Montpelier Estate that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade of High Voltage lines, as part of the Charlestown 2/Gingerland Tie. On completion, this upgrade will provide NEVLEC with the flexibility to back feed from Charlestown 2 into Gingerland and conversely Gingerland on to the Charlestown 2 Feeder.

August 19

Customers on the Gingerland Feeder, from Pond Hill to Montpelier Estate, including Montpelier Hotel, and areas in close proximity will have an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interruptions from Pond Hill to Cole Hill will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

This is to facilitate maintenance to poles and pole hardware from Montpelier Estate to Botanical Gardens.

August 20

Customers on the Charlestown 2 Feeder, from Prospect (Prospect junction to Ivor Walters School) to Brown Hill and extending to the lower sections of Montpelier Estate, (above the Basketball Court) and Bailey’s Yard will have an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade and relocation of poles in the area of Bridge Ghaut, as part of the Brown Hill Road Rehabilitation Project.

NEVLEC will also take the opportunity to upgrade and extend High Voltage lines to Lampa Hill and tie Charlestown 2 Feeder to Cole Hill.

This undertaking is part of the Charlestown 2 / Gingerland Tie.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions.