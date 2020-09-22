CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), is announcing a planned power outage for parts of Charlestown on September 24.

NEVLEC advises customers on the Charlestown 1 Feeder, in the area of Old Hospital Road, including Lower Craddock Road and Pinney’s, that there will be an outage on Thursday September 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to relocate High Voltage (HV) and Low Voltage (LV) lines in the area of Sea Spawn and to extend LV lines into Craddock Road.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause.