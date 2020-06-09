The following is a list of power outages planed for the week commencing June 07, 2020, from the Nevis Electricity Company Ltd. (NEVLEC).

1. NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Gingerland Feeder from Golden Rock to White Hall including Zion and Butlers, and areas in close proximity that there will be an outage on June 10th 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The outage is to facilitate the upgrade of High Voltage lines in the New River and Matte Bottom area, and to undertake maintenance on poles and High Voltage lines in Fenton Hill.

The latter, of these activities, is part of NEVLEC’s preparation for the upcoming Hurricane Season.

2. NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in the Zetlands, Pond Hill and Old Manor area, that there will be an outage on June 11th 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate energizing the booster pump located in Pond Hill and to upgrade High Voltage lines in Zetlands, in the area of Dunbar.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to these planned interruptions.