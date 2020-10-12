CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– Power outages will take place on October 13 in areas connected to the Gingerland Feeder and October 15 in areas connected to the Cotton Ground Feeder, according to an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC).

October 13

NEVLEC advises customers on the Gingerland Feeder, from Golden Rock to Whitehall, including Zion and Butlers, that there will be an outage on Tuesday October 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to complete remedial work in the areas of Fothergills and Webbe’s Ground.

October 15

NEVLEC advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, from the Bypass Road to the Cotton Ground Police Station, that there will be an outage on Thursday October 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to upgrade High Voltage lines from Lowlands to Paradise Estate which is part of the programme to upgrade the Cotton Ground Feeder.

NEVLEC apologises for any inconvenience caused due to these interruptions, and wishes to thank the public for continued patience and cooperation.