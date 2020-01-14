The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) issued a report Tuesday regarding the impact of the high winds that have affected Nevis over the past few days and are expected to continue Wednesday.

Very high winds accompanied by lightning and rain continued last night and into the morning, resulting in many outages on the Gingerland Feeder. There is a permanent fault somewhere between Morning Star and Golden Rock which NEVLEC has yet to locate due to poor visibility and high winds making it difficult to isolate spur lines.

As a result of the weather conditions, NEVLEC made the decision to abort the fault finding and restoration process at approximately 2:30 a.m. with power only restored to customers from Prospect to Morning Star, which means that customers from Morning Star to Liburd Hill remained without power.

NEVLEC has now restored power to all of the Gingerland Feeder except the Zetlands area, due to a downed power line, and a small part of Chicken Stone due to a defective transformer. Corrective action is being planned.

There was also an interruption to customers supplied from the Cotton Ground Feeder at approximately 12:30 a.m. Power was restored at about 1:15 a.m., and again there seemed to be a permanent fault at Jones Estate. The feeder tripped again at 4:50 a.m. All of the Cotton Ground Feeder is now back on, including Jones Estate.

NEVLEC expects some individual customer issues which will be addressed as received.

High winds are expected to continue until tomorrow, so there continues to be some risk to the distribution system and the electricity supply. NEVLEC is inspecting the system to attempt to address anything that can impact the supply.

NEVLEC apologizes for the inconvenience caused resulting from this unprecedented and unexpected weather and thanks customers for their understanding.