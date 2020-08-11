CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited wishes to advise customers of power outages scheduled for August 12.

There will be an outage on the Gingerland Feeder, which will affect customers from Rawlins to Stoney Hill, including areas of Hard Times from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the transfer of High Voltage lines in Rawlins in close proximity to the dam.

NEVLEC will also take the opportunity to upgrade low voltage lines along the Rawlins Main Road.

There will also be an outage on the Charlestown 2 Feeder, which will affect customers from Valu Mart to Stella’s Engineering from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade and relocation of transformers from Farms to the Long Point Road. NEVLEC will also take the opportunity to upgrade LV lines in the Farms Estate area.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.