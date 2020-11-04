CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) wishes to inform the general public of the work completed on the #6 Generator.

Although work has been done on the cylinder heads and head gaskets, the engine is still being monitored and is therefore not running at full capacity.

At its present capacity the Generation Department is in a position to meet the present demand of the island, resulting in the removal of the load shedding schedule.

The situation is dependent on the performance of the generators and the ability of the plant to meet the demand. If the situation changes, NEVLEC will inform the public and the necessary protocol will be implemented.

The NEVLEC Management Team thanks the hard-working staff of Generation and Transmission and Distribution for their dedication to complete the assigned tasks.

NEVLEC sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused to many of our customers.

It also thanks the public who have offered their support. It truly appreciates the kind and encouraging words extended to the company during the past few weeks.