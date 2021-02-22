CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Stedmond Tross, Chairman of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) Board of Directors introduced the new general manager of the company on February 22, at a ceremony at the company’s board room.

“We are here this morning to introduce to the general public Albert Gordon, our new manager of NEVLEC,” said Tross. “Gordon is Jamaican by birth. He is a mechanical engineer and has served in various management roles in the region. In fact, he comes to us after completing his latest contract as the general manager or CEO of Guyana Power and Light.

“Gordon has contracted to us for two years starting on February 1,” he said. “It is our hope that by the end of his tenure some local person will have demonstrated the requisite management skills to take up the reins of leadership.

“NEVLEC continues to do all it can with limited resources to ensure that it provides a constant, reliable service to the people of Nevis,” said Tross. Gordon is taking leadership of the company at a time when it is ready to take off, as it adapts to a changing environment.”

In welcoming the new general manager, Tross urged the people of Nevis to embrace Gordon.

“On behalf of the Board I want to wish him well because if he does well, Nevis will do well and I ask the people to receive him and to work with him,” said Tross.

Tross thanked Gilroy Pultie, of St. Lucia, who served as the general manager of NEVLEC for the past two years.

“Pultie did an outstanding job while he was here to bring us to where we are today,” explained Tross. “We wish Pultie well in his new endeavor. We thank him because although he is not with us, we have continued to get his advice and expertise in some instances.”

Tross also thanked Elford Felix, Generation Management Consultant who was the interim general manager.

“We say goodbye and so long to Felix,” said Tross. “Nevis owes him a debt of gratitude for resuscitating our power plant and getting engines that were virtually dead to come to life again. When our largest generator was down for maintenance for several weeks, we were still able to supply electricity to the people of Nevis. So, we say a big thank you to him, and the hardworking staff at NEVLEC.”

Tross said that Felix came to work with the company for three months initially. He stayed for two years to ensure that NEVLEC’s generating capacity was enhanced. Tross wished him well and best wishes in his future endeavours.