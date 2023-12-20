New Apron At RLB Airport Unveiled In Milestone Ceremony

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a significant development for the nation’s aviation infrastructure, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and International Transport, led the unveiling of the new Apron at the Robert L. Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport in St. Kitts. This milestone event, held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, celebrates a major advancement in the country’s transportation facilities.

“I stand before you to recognize a significant milestone in our nation’s aviation infrastructure developments,” stated Minister Henderson. “We gather here to celebrate the unveiling of a new Apron at our airport, a moment that marks the culmination of diligent efforts and meticulous planning.”

According to Minister Henderson, the Apron, originally resurfaced over 20 years ago, had experienced wear and tear over the years, leading to operational challenges and restrictions for aircraft weighing over 50,000 pounds. Addressing this, the resurfacing project began on November 16, 2023, and was remarkably completed six days ahead of schedule and within budget, thanks to the airport management’s commitment and dedication.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are reminded today of the indispensable role that infrastructure development plays in cultivating a thriving tourism industry. The Apron stands before us as a testament of this government’s commitment to providing exceptional experience for our visitors and our industry stakeholders alike. By investing in our aviation infrastructure, we paved the way for growth, economic prosperity and enhanced connectivity,” said the tourism minister.

The project involved extensive work, including removing the existing surface and sealing cracks, ensuring the Apron’s longevity and reliability. Temporary markings currently on the Apron will soon be replaced by permanent ones after a protective sealant application in January 2024.

Minister Henderson extended heartfelt gratitude to the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority, Kelly Construction, Urban Development Corporation, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Tourism, and all partners and workers involved in the project.

“Let us savour this moment, knowing that the resurfaced Apron before us, serves as a symbol of progress and opens the gate to a brighter future for our beloved nation,” Minister Henderson added. “May this serve as a reminder of great things that can be achieved through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision for growth – one that my team and I will continue to prioritise.”

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; other Members of Cabinet; other senior government officials; key stakeholders and representatives from various partnering organisations.