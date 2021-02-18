BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the pay-out of the initial mobilization funds to build a new Basseterre High School, according to Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell. He said the tendering process for the various aspects of the construction of the new school will begin in a few weeks.

“This project has faced some challenges on its own, but it is a project that is in the best interest of not just the students within the Basseterre area, but to the benefit of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Minister Powell.

The construction of the new school, which will be located at Pond’s Extension in East Basseterre, has been in the works since 2015.

In his contribution to the Budget Debate on December 18, 2020, Minister Powell noted that the construction has taken longer than anticipated. However, he is satisfied that the delays were within reason.

“We must ensure that in building an institution of this magnitude that it is done properly, that all the I’s are dotted all the T’s are crossed,” said Hon. Powell. “At the end of the day, we will have a school that will last for a very long time. It will set a new standard not just in St. Kitts and Nevis, but across the Caribbean Region.”

The modern Basseterre High School will feature 32 classrooms, a music centre with two dedicated music rooms, four science labs and six computer labs, a dedicated lecture room, counselling and health service facilities, an auditorium with seating capacity for a minimum of 1,200 persons and upgraded sporting facilities that will meet international standards.