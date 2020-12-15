HAMILTON, Bermuda–December 14th, 2020–Rena Lalgie was sworn-in yesterday as the Governor of Bermuda during a closed event held at Government House. She was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, and is the first female black Governor of Bermuda.

Those in attendance included the Premier of Bermuda, the Hon. David Burt JP MP, the Chief Justice, the Hon Justice Narinder Hargun, JP, and the Secretary to the Cabinet, Maj Marc T. Telemaque. All necessary health guidelines and precautions were observed in the carrying out of the swearing in. Governor Lalgie said “It is a privilege to have begun my service as Governor of Bermuda. My family and I look forward to settling into Bermudian life.” A public ceremony marking the formal arrival of Governor Lalgie will be held in the New Year when conditions become safe to do so. She previously said, “I am immensely proud that I will serve Bermuda as its first female Governor. The island rightly has a reputation as a beautiful place to live and a great environment in which business can flourish. It is a first-class legal jurisdiction with some of the highest international standards in combating financial crime. “I am conscious that this announcement is being made in challenging times; as Bermuda looks to the future, I will work in earnest with the elected Government, through the exercise of my duties, to support and promote the island’s strengths and resilience. My family and I are looking forward to contributing fully to life in Bermuda as we get to know the people and culture.”

Lalgie’s appointment comes as a bit of a mystery. As the first female black governor of Bermuda, her appointment has obvious symbolic value, but there is little information about her in the public domain.

Apparently, she is married and has two children, but little more is known about her personal life and her educational and family background, or even her age.

Based on her LinkedIn resume, she appears to be around 40 years of age, and recently was seconded to the Harvard Kennedy graduate school in the US, where she obtained a certificate in Management of Regulatory and Enforcement Agencies just last year.

Her appointment to the governorship of Bermuda so soon afterwards hardly be coincidental at a time when British Overseas Territories including Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the BVI are being closely examined for links to tax evasion and money laundering.

Professionally she has been a high-flying UK civil servant for some years. She was director of operations at UK Trade & Investment, now the Department for International Trade.

She was the head of Counter-Terrorism and Security Review in the UK Treasury from 2007 to 2008.

She then became head of the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), created within the UK Treasury in 2016 to implement and enforce financial sanctions.

Lalgie replaces John Rankin, a Scotsman, who has left to take up a similar post in the British Virgin Islands, a sister British Overseas Territory.