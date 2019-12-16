The government of St. Kitts and Nevis opened the recently completed portion of road at Wash Ghaut — located at Cunningham, Cayon — Saturday as the second phase of the comprehensive Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project nears completion.

Work on that portion of road was geared at permanently addressing a longstanding issue of vehicular traffic disruptions due to heavy water flow associated with torrential rainfall or the passage of hurricanes across the island main road.

“For all of my life and before my time [Wash Ghaut] has been that way and you wondered how come no other government before us now had determined that something or some permanent response had to come to be able to deal with it. Today, you are witnesses to history in the making…and we are making good things happen for the safety, for the efficiency of our people moving to and fro,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said during a ceremony to signal the official opening of the section of road.

Local contractor I&B Construction Ltd constructed culverts at the ghaut to address the issue of water flow across the road.

“If you map the process, you would recognize that what we are doing is in areas where possible we are widening the roads and of course…we are considered as very important what we call pedestrian access on our roads, or as sidewalks. Importantly, as well, is our storm drains and that’s a focus because when you see the water starts to run on the roads it tends to damage the roads and in fact make the roads less safe,” the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, Minister responsible for Public Infrastructure, explained.

Prime Minister Harris also cautioned motorists to drive safely along the newly constructed roads, not only at Wash Ghaut but across other areas in St. Kitts.

“We want to urge the bus drivers and all who will be driving to drive carefully, not just here but everywhere. We have the best roads in the world now and the temptation is for people to speed but please drive within the defined limits,” he said.

Dr. Harris commended his Cabinet colleagues, Minister Liburd and the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Eight and who lives in short walking distance of the Wash Ghaut area.

Phase two of the Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project encompasses road work between the areas of Keys to Saddlers village.