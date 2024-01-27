New BVI Governor Arrives, Will Be Sworn In.

Governor Designate Mr Daniel Pruce arrived in the Territory this evening, 26th January, with his wife Ms Rachael Morgan. Mr Pruce will be sworn in as the Governor of the British Virgin Islands on Monday, 29th January.

Mr. Pruce is known to be a lover of cats, but it is not clear whether he has brought any felines in his entourage.

Mr Pruce said in a Tweet on X (formerly Twitter) “I’m delighted to have arrived in BVI. Rachael and I were very grateful for the warm welcome at the airport. I look forward to being sworn in as Governor on Monday. It will be a privilege to serve the people of the islands and to work in collaboration with a wide range of partners to continue to build a secure and prosperous future for BVI”

Mr Pruce has more than 30 years’ experience in the public service.

His most recent overseas post was serving as British Ambassador to the Philippines from 2017 to 2021. Prior to that he served as Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Madrid from 2012 to 2016 and the British Embassy in Bangkok from 2008 to 2012.

Daniel worked in the Prime Minister’s Press Office in 10 Downing Street from 2002 to 2004, briefing journalists on international issues and accompanying the then Prime Minister Tony Blair on overseas visits.

Mr Pruce most recently worked as Director of Communication at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) from 2021 to 2022.

The Swearing-In ceremony at the Supreme Court will be live streamed via GIS from 1.30 p.m.