BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – On February 4, the Federation confirmed one additional case of coronavirus disease. The international traveler landed in the Federation on January 30, from the United States.

The patient has been in quarantine at a COVID-19 certified hotel since arrival. The patient was notified and is now in isolation.

This additional case brings the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 40, with 28 cases in St. Kitts and 12 cases in Nevis. Thirty-six cases have fully recovered with no deaths. There are now four active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.

The Federation continues to adhere to the ‘St. Kitts and Nevis Health and Travel Protocols.’ They can be found at: https://www.knatravelform.kn.

All front-line workers continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites.

The Ministry of Health confirms that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• In-depth contact tracing to effectively assess the front-line workers with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted; and

• Quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated.

The Ministry of Health and Federal Government assures all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally.

With reports of the SARS -CoV-2 variant in the region and with increase in cases locally more and more persons are adhering to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures. These include:

• Wearing a face mask when in public places;

• Maintaining good hand hygiene;

• Maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places; and

• Avoiding crowds and events.

These control measures work. The Ministry of Health encourages everyone to continue. It encourages everyone to work together to maintain and protect the health and well-being of the people of the Federation.