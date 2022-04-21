New Combo Covid-Flu Vax, Shanghai Lockdown, Woman Gets Covid Twice in 20 Days

“We continue to evaluate the dynamic public health landscape and believe there may be a need for recurrent boosters to fight both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza,” Gregory Glenn, Novavax’s president of research and development, said in a statement .

U.S. biotech company Novavax said on Wednesday that its COVID-Influenza vaccine was shown to induce an immune response and was well-tolerated.

“We’re encouraged by these data and the potential path forward for a combination COVID-19-influenza vaccine as well as stand-alone vaccines for influenza and COVID-19,” said Glenn.

According to the company, its combined vaccine was shown to be “generally well tolerated” and serious adverse effects were “rare.”

The company’s clinical trial looked into different formulations of the potential COVID-Influenza vaccine, which Novavax said involved “powerful fine-tuning” of the different doses of its COVID and influenza vaccines.

Different formulations of the combined vaccine induced immune responses that were “comparable” to standalone COVID-19 and flu shots, Novavax said.