The new variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Jamaica among four people arriving from the UK.

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton confirmed that four passengers who were on the last flight from the UK to Jamaica before the travel ban have tested positive for the new strain.

Speaking at a press conference on January 2, Dr Tufton said the tests have been confirmed after being sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad.

The UK flight with 301 passengers had arrived in Jamaica on December 21, the same day Government announced that it was restricting flights from the UK, due to an outbreak of the new COVID-19 strain there.

Passengers from the flight were quarantined and tested, and 20 passengers from the flight tested positive for the virus. The samples were sent to CARPHA for further evaluation.

Dr Tufton said the health officials have no evidence to suggest that the new strain is in the general population. The government, earlier this week, extended the ban on the UK to January 31.