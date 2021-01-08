BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — One additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed on January 7 in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases to 34, with 22 cases in St. kitts and 12 cases in Nevis. Thirty-one cases have fully recovered with no deaths.

The new case was discovered when an international traveller landed in the Federation on January 6 on a flight from the US. The patient has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation. The patient was duly notified and is in isolation.

There are now three active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.

All front-line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites.

The Ministry of Health has assured the public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• In-depth contact tracing to effectively assess the persons with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted; and

• Quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated.

The Ministry of Health and Federal Government remind all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally.

More and more persons are adhering to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures which include:

• Wearing a face mask when in public places;

• maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places; and

• avoiding crowd s and events.

These control measures work, and we are encouraging you to continue. Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and well being of the people of the Federation.