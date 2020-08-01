BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– New Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, which came into operation at 5 a.m. August 1, shall remain in effect until 4:59am on Saturday, August 8 have been published by St. Kitts and Nevis.

The established curfew schedule remains the same: a curfew is in place from 12:00 midnight of one day until 4:59am the following day. This means the public will be allowed to move freely, and businesses and enterprises will be allowed to operate, from 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day from Saturday, August 1 to Friday, August 7.

The mandatory wearing of masks in public places remains in effect as do social distancing and physical distancing protocols. For instance, Regulation 7 states:

Any establishment, that is permitted to operate pursuant to the provisions of these Regulations, shall make the necessary arrangements to facilitate social distancing and physical distancing and shall:

(a) Ensure that all customers and staff maintain physical distancing of at least six feet in or outside of their business, if in a line to enter the business;

(b) Determine the total number of persons that may be permitted in the establishment at any one time by permitting one person for every 30 square feet of store space;

(c) Place distance markers at least six feet apart, indicating where each customer must stand on a line at a check out point or other line; and

(d) Place distance markers at least six feet apart on the outside of the establishment, indicating where customers must stand while waiting to enter the establishment.

Regulation 18 outlines the power of the COVID-19 Taskforce, stating:

The COVID-19 Taskforce may:

(a) Inspect or visit any business or enterprise to ensure compliance with the provisions of these Regulations;

(b) Be consulted to assist businesses and enterprises to comply with the provisions of these Regulations.

The penalty for contravening any provision of The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 12) Regulations is as follows (as set out in Regulation 19):

A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or to both and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.

The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 12) Regulations can be accessed in full on www.sknis.kn, www.covid19.gov.kn/ and www.zizonline.com/covid-19/.

Here is a direct URL link to access the Regulations now:

https://www.sknis.kn/emergency-powers-covid-19-no-12-regulations/