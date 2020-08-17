CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be making physical and other changes to the commercial ports of entry on Nevis to accommodate enhanced immigration COVID-19 procedures when the Federation’s borders re-open.

Hon. Mark Brantley, NIA Premier and Minister of Tourism, said he is looking forward to the borders re-opening and the resumption of business and employment in Nevis.

“It is welcome news, especially for those in the tourism industry,” said Hon. Brantley. “Nevis is heavily reliant on tourism and the closure of the borders has hurt the island and her people economically, albeit the closure was necessary for the health and security of our people.”

There will be some physical reconfiguration at the Vance W. Amory International Airport to accommodate COVID-19 screening of arriving passengers. Training of Immigration Officers and other frontline workers in the tourism industry is already underway.

More than 1,000 workers in the tourism sector on Nevis have undergone mandatory COVID -19 sensitisation training, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) and the Ministry of Health.

Premier Brantley said there will also be changes to the processing of cruise passengers.

“The cruise sector is a small component of Nevis’ tourism industry but we shall implement all protocols and best practices when we reopen ports to cruise passengers,” said Brantley.

Premier Brantley said he and Hon. Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism in the Federal government, and teams from both St. Kitts and Nevis, have been meeting with hoteliers to discuss their readiness to welcome guests.

Brantley said the meetings have been positive, as those in the accommodation sector are anxious to start welcoming back international travellers, while ensuring the safety of staff and guests.

He reminded citizens and residents that they need to remain vigilant and continue to practise the established COVID-19 safety guidelines.