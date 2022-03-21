New Covid Wave Fear, Europe Surge, China’s Battle, World Covid Stats-US Nears 1m Deaths

- Advertisement -

Fauci warns COVID-19 infection rates likely to increase

The Hill

White House adviser Anthony Fauci is warning that COVID-19 infection rates are likely to rise in the next few weeks in the United States after their dramatic drop following the omicron variant’s rapid spread across the country. “I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase,” Fauci said on the ABC News podcast “Start Here,” ABC News reported. “Whether or not that is going to lead to another surge, a mini surge or maybe even a moderate surge, is very unclear because there are a lot of other things that are going on right now,” he added. Cases have fallen heavily across the nation over the last two months, with the average number of new cases totaling just over 30,000. Fauci’s prediction is based on the United Kingdom, where cases have slightly started to go up, although “their intensive care bed usage is not going up, which means they’re not seeing a blip up of severe disease,” Fauci added. The increase in cases comes as the BA.2 variant is seeing an uptick in the U.S., with Fauci predicting on the podcast the variant will overtake omicron in the future. The U.S. has just begun easing COVID-19 restrictions after two years of pandemic policies such as masking and social distancing. All U.S. states have dropped their mask mandates as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most areas in the U.S. did not need to require masks indoors.

Officials wary of new COVID-19 surge as country relaxes

By Nathaniel Weixel

The Hill

A new surge in COVID-19 infections in Europe has public health experts concerned the U.S. is not prepared to respond to a similar wave.

Much of the country has lifted the few remaining precautions after a sharp decline in cases. U.S. infections are at an eight-month low, but administration officials and health experts are keeping wary eyes on BA.2, the subvariant of omicron fueling the overseas spike.

Europe has consistently been a window into America’s future throughout the pandemic. A widespread outbreak overseas is usually followed by one in the U.S. several weeks later.

The BA.2 version of omicron is not any more severe than the original omicron variant, but it is more transmissible. Combined with relaxed precautions like indoor masking and waning immunity among those who have not received a vaccine booster, experts said they are not surprised to see cases rising in Europe.

Administration officials are monitoring the situation overseas carefully because the same conditions exist in the U.S.

“I would not be surprised if, in the next few weeks, we do see an uptick in cases,” White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said in a Thursday PBS interview. “The really important issue is that, will that be manifested in an increase in severe disease that would lead to hospitalization?”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said the BA.2 version of omicron has been present in the U.S. since mid-December, but hasn’t had a chance to spread widely.

“So we aren’t seeing this massive takeoff of omicron, of BA.2, but we do anticipate that we will see more and more of it and it may become the predominant variant in the weeks ahead,” Walensky said Thursday during a panel discussion with the Bipartisan Policy Center.

For the week ending March 12, BA.2 accounted for 23.1 percent of all new coronavirus infections in the United States, according to CDC data, the largest percentage yet.

Walensky said she is in touch with colleagues in Europe to discuss hospitalization trends and find out what they’re learning as the subvariant of omicron spreads.

“In terms of what we’re seeing in the U.K. and other countries, all of this is happening also while there’s waning immunity … but then also that the communities and population has opened up. They relaxed many of their mitigation strategies — as have we,” Walensky said.

The officials’ concerns take on additional urgency amid uncertainty about the future of the U.S. pandemic response. More than $15 billion in funding is stalled in Congress amid a political standoff, with no clear path forward.

President Biden had initially asked Congress for $22.5 billion in new funding to fight the ongoing pandemic — a figure that was whittled down to $15.6 billion in the face of Republican opposition on Capitol Hill.

Republicans have been largely against any new COVID-19 related spending, and some question whether more money is needed at all.

They insisted the compromise amount be paid for by clawing back previously allocated state funds. When some Democrats objected, the provision was stripped from a must-pass government funding bill.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra this week huddled with Democrats on Capitol Hill, stressing the urgency of getting more pandemic funding.

Becerra told reporters on Friday he has been completely open with lawmakers about what the agency has done, and what it can do, with the appropriate resources.

“There has been transparency and there has been detail provided to Congress. Let no one say that they are not aware of the consequences of what they do,” Becerra said.

Administration officials warn that without the funding, they will have to make major cutbacks, including to the availability of a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We certainly know that we don’t have adequate resources should a fourth dose be needed for all Americans,” HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm told reporters Friday.

================================================

Spring booster rollout begins

People eligible for an additional Covid jab as part of the spring booster rollout can now book an appointment. Those aged 75 and over, residents in care homes and with weakened immune systems in England are being urged to do so as infections continue to rise across the UK. Read more here.

Image source, Getty Images

Most legal restrictions in Scotland end

Most legal restrictions relating to Covid bar wearing face coverings have ended in Scotland. The change means businesses, for example, are no longer required to retain customers’ contact details. Face coverings remain due to a surge in cases but the rules will be reviewed in April.

Image source, Getty Images

China’s zero-Covid battle

While most countries are trying to live with coronavirus, China and Hong Kong have been trying to eliminate it. But they are currently seeing the worst outbreak in more than two years which has raised questions about the zero-Covid strategy. So how long can China hold on to this goal? Find out here.

Image source, Getty Images

================================

Coronavirus Cases: 471,084,664 view by country Deaths: 6,101,056 Recovered: 407,291,

Highlighted in green = all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey = all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases) [back to top ↑]

Latest News View More News A