Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 16th, 2020–President Luis Abinader was sworn in today as President of the Dominican Republic. In a ground-breaking speech he promised a wide-ranging program of reforms and got straight to business.

“I want to announce to you today that our government will launch a national plan for the detection, isolation, tracking, and treatment of infected persons on an unprecedented scale in our history, with the commitment to guarantee access to the virus vaccine to the entire Dominican population. as soon as it is available”, said Abinader.

He promised to increase the health budget to more than 66 billion pesos in the first 4 months of government to attend to this emergency but, at the same time, to forever transform the health care model, to a more decentralized system that would serve local communities better.

Announcing a new program to provide every school student with a laptop or tablet computer, he stated: “We’ve gotten worse in (international education) reports since 2015, today ranking last out of 79 countries in math and science and second to last in reading.”

“Hence, I announce today that, for the beginning of the school year, all children and young people in schools and high schools in the Dominican Republic will have a Tablet or Laptop so that they can continue their training regardless of how the pandemic evolves. and its economic level.”

On Haiti, he said: “The bilateral relationship with Haiti is very important for the Dominican Republic. Hence, we must continue to strengthen the instruments for being good neighbors, promote the comprehensive development of the border, and design an effective security policy to help the well-being of the two nations.”

“At this point, I want to be very clear, precise, and forceful,” said the new President. “In the government that we start today, under no circumstances will the corruption of the past go unpunished, those who stole money from the people, must necessarily pay for their actions through justice.”

The new President continued, saying that Dominican foreign policy has traditionally been ineffective, and appointments to its foreign service often dealt as political spoils. “But this is going to change right NOW.”

Abinader also announce an immediate start on the following projects:

The construction of the Amber Highway, which would allow getting from Santiago to Puerto Plata in just 25 minutes and from Santo Domingo to Puerto Plata in two hours.

The tourist development of Pedernales, which would develop its own airport as well as the construction of 3,000 hotel rooms in various hotels.

The port of Manzanillo which will give access to banana exports and to the free zones of Santiago and the Northwest.

The next item on the agenda was a meeting with US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo who flew in for the occasion, in which the continued friendship and cooperation between the US and the Dominican Republic was reaffirmed with a handshake.